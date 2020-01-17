Local man gets new sentence in murder conviction

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local man who was sentenced to life in prison for murder was given a new sentence Friday afternoon.

Frankie Rodgers, now 49, was only 17 when he was convicted of stabbing 72-year-old Pasquale Lascoli nearly 80 times. Rodgers could benefit though from a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that automatic life sentences for juveniles are unconstitutional

Judge Daniel Howsare gave Rodgers a new sentence of 40 years to life.

Lascoli’s family was there for the resentencing and were noticeably upset at the news.