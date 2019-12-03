Local man dies from injuries in November car crash

ADAMS TWP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees has announced the death of a South Fork man who was in a car crash back on November 11.

Allen D. Brown, 32, of South Fork was driving on Beaver Run Road in Adams Township when he lost control on a curve and hit a utility pole. Brown was thrown from his 1995 Chevy pickup.

Coroner Jeff Lees reports that Brown has died at 12:21 p.m. today, December 3, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

His death is reported to be from blunt force trauma and it has been ruled accidental.