Local man dies from injuries in November car crash

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash Logo_7088587966646340338

ADAMS TWP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees has announced the death of a South Fork man who was in a car crash back on November 11.

Allen D. Brown, 32, of South Fork was driving on Beaver Run Road in Adams Township when he lost control on a curve and hit a utility pole. Brown was thrown from his 1995 Chevy pickup.

Coroner Jeff Lees reports that Brown has died at 12:21 p.m. today, December 3, at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center.

His death is reported to be from blunt force trauma and it has been ruled accidental.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss