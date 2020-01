BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — A former employee at a State College retirement community is accused of stealing items from its residents.

Police say, Austin Melville, 23, Bellefonte took around $1,500 worth of meds, jewelry, and money from six residents at the Foxdale Village Retirement Community.

Melville was fired from his position back in October after three months of working there.

He’s facing theft charges.