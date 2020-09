BROOKVILLE, JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A local man was charged with terroristic threats after reportedly threatening he’d shoot up a house with everyone inside.

Brookville Police report that they were dispatched on Wednesday afternoon at roughly 4 p.m. to South Pickering Street in Brookville. The suspect had reportedly threatened to shoot up a house and cause harm to the residents.

Charges of harassment and terroristic threats were filed through the office of District Magistrate Bazylak.