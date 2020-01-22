Local man charged after assaulting police officer

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Johnstown man is being charged after assaulting and injuring a police officer during a traffic stop.

According to the Tribune-Democrat, police tried to stop James Moore, 37, on Route 271 for a faulty brake light this past Sunday.

Moore led the officer on a short chase before stopping.

He then began yelling and demanded to speak to his lawyer before failing a field sobriety test.

When the officer tried to take him into custody, Moore injured the officer’s arm and wrist.

He was eventually taken to the hospital for a blood-alcohol test.

He faces numerous charges, including aggravated assault, DUI, and disorderly conduct.