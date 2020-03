SAINT MARYS, ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On March 11, members of the Elk County Drug Taskforce, Pennsylvania State Police, and the Office of the Attorney General arrested Brian Keith Lucot, 52, Ridgway.

He was arrested for the possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance.

Officials seized both Heroin/Fentanyl and Crystal Methamphetamine during the operation.

Lucot, is currently in the Elk County Prison, awaiting future court proceedings.