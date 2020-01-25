Local man arrested after threatening family

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Hollidaysburg man is in jail after threatening to shoot his family.

It happened around four this morning.

Police say the stepdaughter of Stephen McMaster, 57, called police while locked in a bedroom with her husband and two young children because he threatened to shoot them.

McMaster left the home when his daughter picked him up, but police were able to arrest him at a nearby Sheetz.

A shotgun was found in the car, and two shells were in his pocket.

They also found more shells in the kitchen of the home.

McMaster, who was also found under the influence, faces several charges, including aggravated assault, child endangerment, and public drunkenness.