Local man arrested after threatening family, resisting arrest

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Tyrone man was taken to jail and charged after reportedly threatening his family, and then resisting arrest over the weekend.

State Police report that Sean Regan, 38, from Tyrone, had driven home while intoxicated and started to harass and threaten his wife, daughter, and son, causing them to be concerned for their safety. Police were called and after arriving, they discovered that Regan had a bench warrant for failure to appear to Blair County Court.

When confronted, Troopers say he was combative, uncooperative, and then resisted arrest. He was eventually taken into custody and placed in the Blair County Jail.

Charges of DUI, resisting arrest, harassment, and disorderly conduct were filed.