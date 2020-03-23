Local man arrested after allegedly threatening to ‘commit a murder today’

POTTER TWP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have charged a Spring Mills man after he allegedly threatened to murder a woman while holding a gun to her head.

Police say that on March 19, Joseph Klinger, 32, pointed a pistol to the woman’s head and allegedly said he was going to shoot her and commit a murder today.

Police report that Klinger then pistol-whipped the woman and punched/pushed her multiple times.

When police arrived, they say that they found Klinger in his car, trying to leave the scene.

Klinger was placed in Centre County Correctional Facility and faces charges of aggravated assault, simples assault, DUI, and multiple others.