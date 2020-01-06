Local Macy’s store closing

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – An official statement provided to WTAJ Monday afternoon announced Macy’s at the Nittany Mall in State College will be closing permanently.

“After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close the Macy’s Nittany store in State College, PA. A clearance sale will begin in January 2020 and run for approximately 8-12 weeks.” Stated a representative from Macy’s Headquarters.

Macy’s in State College has served the community for 21 years. The closest Macy’s to State College is in Altoona at the Logan Valley Mall. That store will remain open.