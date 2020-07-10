Local llama farm introduces newest addition

STORMSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A llama farm in Centre County welcomed a new baby llama into the world!

Bob Bush is the owner of the llama farm in Stormstown. The baby llama, which is a “cria” has not been named yet.

“My Dad is 79-years-old and he wants to name it something he’ll remember,” Naomi Minarchick, Bob’s daughter told WTAJ.

Naomi said it’s been about six years since the farm had a baby born.

“Since Dad is not getting any younger, he thought he should slow down, but he loves having Crias so he started letting the males out to breed again,” Naomi said. “Problem was, everyone is getting older and it took awhile for someone to get pregnant.”

The baby was born around 6:15am on Wednesday, July 8.

“My Dad was beyond THRILLED when this baby was born,” Naomi said.

Check out the pictures that were sent to WTAJ from Naomi below:





