Local library staying connected through social media

TYRONE, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Tyrone-Snyder Public Library is using their Facebook page to stay connected to their community.

The library is hosting Facebook Lives, like meditations, kiddie story time, even family mad-libs.

The library’s director, Jen Powell, said even though they can’t be together in person, having these opportunities to continue to talk and share experiences can make the situation less lonely.

“Whether it’s in a book or now online, it’s our stories that really bring us together, and I think that’s what we’re highlighting the importance of connecting, even when we’re physically disconnected,” Powell said.

Now that schools will be closed indefinitely, the library is looking for more activities to do to take people’s minds off of stress and negativity.

They announce on their Facebook page a few hours before they will be going live.