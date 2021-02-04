Local library creates take-home ‘sensory kits’

Huntingdon, Pa. (WTAJ) —Play time, snack time, toys, and books are what being a kid is all about. And for kids with special needs, these things are even more important. Kids learn skills and grasp on to things from a very young age. The Huntingdon County Library has been offering programs through there facility that are accommodating to families with children with special needs. Typically the library designates certain hours for special needs children to visit without worrying about noise levels or distracting other guests. They even have activities that help these children play, get creative and even messy. “Prior to COVID the library held sensory events for families of children with special needs and it was a private event so nobody else was in the library because that can be a little bit of a daunting task for families with children with autism and to keep them quite and still and in the same room without disturbing others who are in the library,” says Mia’s mom, Anita.

Anita Young’s 6-year-old daughter Mia has a autism diagnosis. Autism is a condition that can challenge social interactions, communication and behavior. Anita says when you have a child there’s quite a bit of a learning curve – and that learning curve is even bigger with special needs children. “They’re just very flexible and understanding and I don’t know if that has to do in part with us being such a great small community that they’re able to do that but the fact that they generally care about these kids is amazing. Because they want to read, and play with other kids too,” says Anita.

Anita says she appreciates the library for making these kits easy for busy moms, “as a parent who works and has children at home and all this it’s been a lot of stress and I think the library has provided these kits and these opportunities for families and for moms not to have to plan things and it’s just planned for us and we can just sit down and enjoy it with our families.”

Anita has been bringing her kiddos to the library for their special hours – up until COVID hit. Now the library is getting creative and thinking of ways to bring the library’s resources to its members. So they’re reaching kids like Mia through their take home sensory kits. “We kind of developed a mini one – it’s a small Tupperware container with a lid that I will send home initially and then we will fill it each month with things like rice or beans or water beads or like things for them to play with or things for some things for them to pick up and to really just use their fine motor skills and practice at home,” says the library’s youth services coordinator Shelley Merrell. “These kits are just our way of trying to get those families some things to help them through this time as well.” And so far, Shelley says the response from the community has been great. The response has been really good so far, I think this has been one of the things that we have tried to do that have been really successful this year and the community seems to be really excited each month they don’t really know what’s going to be in the bag it’s kind of that un-boxing trend that kids and even adults really enjoy so it’s been one of our more successful programs.”

To order a kit, you can visit the Huntingdon County Library’s Facebook Page.