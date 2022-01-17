‘Local Legacy Search’ highlights Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy in State College

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Borough’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Committee is honoring the activist with a ‘Local Legacy Search.’

Individuals and teams up to four people are invited to follow clues leading to seven historic landmarks in Downtown State College and on Penn State University Park’s campus.

“We are working to find ways to incorporate the broad community in finding aspects of Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and experiences that tapped here in this State College community, as well as others in the community who have been living out the legacy in their work,” said AnneMarie Mingo, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. committee member.

Snap a selfie at each stop!

“We’re hoping that as you’re going from place to place, that you’ll have conversation with each other, thinking about, ‘What does this mean for us today and what role can I play in making not only my State College community, but my world, a better place to live?’,” said Mingo.

After collecting your photos, visit the MLK Jr. Committee from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, January 22 at the Downtown State College Improvement District office (27 S Fraser St, State College, PA 16801) and submit your pictures.

Prizes are up for grabs:

First Prize: $100 Downtown State College Improvement District Gift Card (all 4 members of a group are eligible to receive the $100 gift card) & a complimentary ticket to the national encore screening of the Metropolitan Opera’s Live in HD production of Fire Shut Up in My Bones, scheduled for Saturday, February 26, 2022, at The State Theatre.

Second Prize: $50 Downtown State College Improvement District Gift Card (all 4 members of a group are eligible to receive the $50 gift card)

Third Prize: $25 Downtown State College Improvement District Gift Card (all 4 members of a group are eligible to receive the $25 gift)

Plus, all participants will receive a buy-one-get-one voucher for a movie at The State Theatre.

“There are many things that I’m hoping people learn along the way, that they don’t just rush to the site to take a picture, but that they actually read the materials that are there at many of the sites,” said Mingo.

Want to join in? Here are the clues: