Local leagues react to the cancellation of Little League World Series

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Health Secretary Rachel Levine announced on Friday afternoon that organized sports would not be permitted until counties entered the green phase, however, some little leagues would still like to have a condensed season if and when their counties would enter that phase.

On Thursday, Little League International announced the 2020 Little League World Series would be canceled.

Now, many local leagues are unsure of the future, like the Greater Johnstown Youth League.

The league would normally have 14 to 16 teams made up of more than 150 kids.

Treasurer of the league, Ken Szczur says while it hurts, he understands why it had to be canceled.

If we can’t put people in safe positions and have it based on social distancing and everything else…it’s not worth risking anyone’s life just to play a softball game or a baseball game like that.”

If Blair County were to enter the green phase of the state’s re-opening, another league in Altoona says they will adjust.

“That format might be a reduction in games just so they can get at least two-thirds of a season in,” says Jason McGinnis, President of the East End Youth Baseball League.

Little League International says if able, they’d like to at least honor the kids with some type of season.

“Once any community sort of gets the ok from their government officials that it’s ok to return to the field, we hope that leagues can provide that opportunity,” says Brian McClintock, Senior Director of Communications for Little League International.

The Greater Johnstown Youth League will allow players to have their registration carry over from this year to next year if the season does get canceled as well and they say refunds will be available for folks who do not want to play next year.