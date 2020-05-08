Local leaders react to next group of counties reopening

(WTAJ) — After the governor’s official announcement of the next group of counties moving from red to yellow, leaders in those areas chimed in with their gratitude and reminders of staying safe in the next phase.

In Blair County, Commissioner Bruce Erb said it will take some time for businesses to recover from the shutdown, but encourages the community to try and help.

“Shop and buy local. Patronize those local businesses and give them our patronage, so they can get back on their feet quicker,” he said.

In Bedford and Fulton counties, Representative Jesse Topper stated:

“Having Bedford and Fulton counties moved to the yellow status is a small victory, but is by no means the end of the struggle that so many people continue to face.”

“This plan is not a one-way route. We are closely monitoring the 24 counties in the yellow phase and we will reimpose restrictions if danger arises,” Gov. Wolf said.

In Cambria County, District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said reopening will take more than a day, reminding folks to be vigilant, follow CDC guidelines, and continue safety precautions.

Huntingdon County is the only area in the region not moving to the yellow phase next week.

In a joint statement, Commissioners Scott Walls, Mark Sather, and Jeff Thomas stated in part:

“To punish the residents who have followed health precautions is a significant disadvantage to our county.”

On Friday, May 15, the next group of 13 counties will be moving into the yellow phase. Governor Wolf reminded that yellow still means caution.