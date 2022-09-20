CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — On the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 20 in Centre County, local labor unions endorsed Paul Takac, the democratic candidate in the new 82nd House district.

“I am proud and humbled to stand here today in solidarity with local labor leaders, for whom I have so much respect,” Takac said. “The union way of life is why I’m here today, and as your legislator I will always advocate for union and worker’s rights.”

Among the afternoon’s speakers were representatives from Teamsters Local Union 8, Seven Mountains Central Labor Council AFL-CIO, the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) at Mount Nittany Medical Center, and SEIU Healthcare Pennsylvania.

“We’re going to count on him and I can guarantee he’ll return the call,” Jonathan Light, president of Teamsters Local Union 8 said. “He’s going to be a steward in this district.”

“Paul is a rare opportunity for working Pennsylvanians,” Connor Lewis, president of Seven Mountains AFL-CIO said. “He is a person who’s going to be leading and he’s a person who’s going to be not just a vote for labor, but a champion for organized labor and for working Pennsylvanians.”

Takac’s list of labor organization and union endorsements also includes the Pennsylvania State Education Association, the American Federation of State, County, and Municipal Employees Council 83, the Association of Pennsylvania State College and University Faculties, and the Working Families party.

“Unions are fiercely advocating for candidates like Paul who represent and support keeping our unions strong and knowing he will strike down legislation built to tear down our union rights,” Denelle Korin, executive vice president of Seven Mountains AFL-CIO said.

The election is on November 8, 2022.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

“I am really excited about what happens in the next 49 days, I’m really excited about leading up to election day, but what I’m most excited about is what begins on November 9, and that is making a difference for working Pennsylvanians and families across the commonwealth,” Takac said.