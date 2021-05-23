Local kids sell lemonade from stand, raising money for their lost home

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two kids in Altoona were selling glasses of lemonade, a refreshing beverage on warm summer days like Saturday.

The kids, who lost all of their belongings in a house fire earlier this week, did get some official looking customers, as the Altoona Police Department stopped by to support the kids’ lemonade stand.

The kids set up their little enterprise on Fifth Avenue in Altoona to raise money for all of their lost belongings.