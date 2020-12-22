Local Italian restaurant brings cultural traditions to Bedford

BEDFORD, Pa. (WTAJ) — Christmas is only a few days away and many families have different ways of celebrating the meaning behind the holiday. A local Italian restaurant and gourmet shop in Bedford called LIFeSTYLE is bringing a twist on an Italian-American tradition of ‘seven fishes.’ The shop is offering meals to go which features four course of fish and includes the traditional Italian Christmas sweet bread called ‘panettone.’ The brothers behind the establishment and cuisine – Stefano and Davide Ferrari. They started this business 13 years ago and they say any Italian tradition is not complete without food and being together with family. “It is a beautiful time of the year so Christmas time is very special for bit Italian families we hang out together and have this four hour meal – it’s a little never ending but it’s always fun,” says co-owner Davide Ferrari. “This is what we are this is what we started like 13 years ago like to bring some of the panettone some of our food some of our tradition and people love it from the beginning and this is just a continuation of that just our culture,” says Stefano Ferrari.