Local illustrator creates four new murals for Western Pa. Memorial, ahead of Memorial Day

DONORA, WASHINGTON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This afternoon, a memorial in the town of Donora, just 20 minutes south of Pittsburgh, unveiled four new murals just ahead of Memorial Day.

The creator of the four new murals, Brian Dumm, a resident of Ebensburg, Cambria County, was given creative freedom on the project.

“West Central Pennsylvania is a hotbed for military members, family members who have served, going all the way back to World War II,” said Dumm, Owner of Dumm Illustration in Ebensburg.

“The trick was to pay homage to everyone, not exclude anyone…I think we accomplished that the best we could.”

The A.P. Delsandro Veterans Memorial in Donora has undergone a rebuild the last few years, after demolishing the original memorial in 2016.

The memorial looks to create a site for residents to honor those who have served in our armed forces, and those who fought in World Wars I & II, as well as the Korean and Vietnam Wars.

“Our main goal for the rebuilding is to create a very reverence based that reflects on the sacrifices made by the Denora residents and also of their families,” said Tom Delsandro, Committee Member of the A.P. Delsandro Veterans Memorial.



New Murals at A.P. Delsandro Veterans Memorial in Donora, Pa.

Dumm, who has family and friends that have served in the armed forces, adds that being apart of the project was important to give lasting imagery for the community.

“Brian certainly created those eye-popping images, I’m sure you’ve seen them, that are so vibrant, so colorful and on point regarding the message they portray,” added Delsandro.

“My personal drive and involvement in this project stems from the fact that I’ve had several friends and family members who have served over the years…it’s my tribute to them and their service but also everyone’s service,” Dumm continued.

The memorial hopes to add a seating area and make it more visitor friendly later this year.

The memorial is located near the intersection Sixth Street and Meldon Avenue in Donora.