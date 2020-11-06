Local hospitals see patient numbers increase as Pennsylvania sees COVID uptick

(WTAJ) — Pennsylvania broke another record on Friday with more than 3,000 positive Coronavirus cases reported by the State Department of Health. Throughout Central PA, cases of the virus continue to increase.

Across the four regional UPMC hospitals, Altoona, Bedford, Somerset, and Western Maryland, there are over 80 COVID inpatients.

Chief Quality Officer Dr. David Burwell said the hospital has a capacity management plan, which has clear guidelines if another COVID unit is necessary or more staff is needed from neighboring hospitals.

“We in this area, it had not been here as much. we had not seen the prevalence of the virus in central Pennsylvania as much as we are seeing it now,” he said.

In Centre County, Mount Nittany Medical Center has 17 COVID positive inpatients, ranging from 47 to 89 years old.

“In the past month, our COVID positive inpatient census has consistently been in the double digits. A rise in the number of hospitalized patients is concerning.” Chief Medical Officer Dr. Nirmal Joshi

In Cambria County, staff at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center are treating fewer than 30 positive COVID patients.

“At this time, our hospital has adequate capacity and resources to meet patient needs, including in critical care/intensive care.” Spokesperson for Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center

“It is real, and it’s here. People are seeing it. So the community is now unfortunately seeing it first hand,” Dr. Burwell said.

Doctors urge you to stay focused and follow the safety guidelines in place to protect you.