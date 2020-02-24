Local hospital provides parents with necessities for trip to children’s hospital

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ)– Through the work of two women at Penn Highlands Clearfield, the hospital is providing parents bags with necessities if their child is emergency transferred to UPMC Children’s Hospital.

Penn Highlands Clearfield Emergency Department director Liz Davis said as a nurse, she’s prepared for a lot of things, but she wasn’t prepared when her son Jaxson needed an emergency flight from Clearfield to UPMC Children’s Hospital.

“I didn’t know what to do, I didn’t know where to be, I had nothing except the clothes I was wearing,” Davis said.

When her friend, and Penn Highlands Clearfield food and nutrition director, Julie Daquilante heard, she decided to help.

“I worked at Children’s for 9 years,” Daquilante said. “I had colleagues that still worked there. I called them and made sure Liz had everything she needed there.”

“I had tears in my eyes knowing my friend was taking care of me,” Davis said. “So we wanted to bring that back to our community.”

The pair started filling bags in September of 2019.

They contain snacks, water, toiletries, a notepad and pen and meal tickets to give to parents, so they’d have one less thing to worry about on their trip to Pittsburgh.

“Even though we couldn’t take care of them here, a little piece of us follows them to where they need to go,” Daquilante said.

They named the project “Jaxson Bags” after Davis’ son, who had a condition called Pachgyria.

“If that’s what Jaxson can do with all of his disorders and disabilities, then that’s him making a difference in someone else’s life,” Davis said.

So far, they have given out close to 50 bags, and hope to bring Jaxson Bags to the other Penn Highlands Healthcare Hospitals.