Local hospital celebrates robotic arm’s 200th surgery

A local hospital has marked its 200th surgery using a robotic arm to give help in replacing knee and hip joints.

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A local hospital has marked its 200th surgery using a robotic arm to give help in replacing knee and hip joints.

The robotic arm is by the surgeon who operates the arm during the knee and hips joint procedures. An orthopedic surgeon that uses the robotic device says that it helps patients recover more quickly.

” I’ve done the non-robotic join on one side before we got the robotic program here. And then I do the other side with the robotic,” Director of Orthopedic Surgery at Penn Highlands DuBois, Matthew Varacallo said. “And every single patient and I have several now they have told me across-the-board they got off the cane quicker they had less pain.”

Penn Highlands DuBois say that they are the first hospital in the region to have this technology. They first introduced the technology in September of last year.

To learn more about the use of the robotic arm technology visit Penn Highlands DuBois website.