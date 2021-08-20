Local hospital celebrates 100 years!

SOMERSET COUNTY (WTAJ) — A local hospital is celebrating a milestone. UPMC Somerset held a ceremony on Friday to mark its 100th birthday. The facility began as a 20-bed private hospital back in 1921 and now it offers more than 100 beds.

A physician who’s also a member of the hospital’s board believes there are many reasons for celebration.

“This is a huge day. A community hospital that’s survived for 100 years with all that we’ve been through with challenges even remotely before i ever arrived especially over the last 15 years economically, it’s a huge deal.

Dr Mark Yaros is a family practice physician leader at UPMC Somerset, who started at the hospital 36 years ago. He’s seen many improvements during his tenure.

“The delivery of medicine has changed the specialization of medical has changed and just our general direction of focusing much more on quality and prevention has changed its changed drastically,” Dr. Yaros said.

He added that UPMC Somerset now has top of the line cancer care, performs heart catheterization, offers a new spine surgery procedure, and has expanded its emergency room.,

According to UPMC Somerset President Andrew Rush, the affiliation with UPMC in 2019 has allowed the facility to recruit more highly trained specialists, and has led to expanded technology and equipment.

Rush said upgrades to the facility are also expected over the next few years.