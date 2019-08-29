Local hospital boosting patient, staff morale in a colorful way

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — UPMC Altoona is changing the way their patients and staff look at the hospital.

The hospital has been working for the past few years on what they can do to make patients and staff feel more comfortable and at ease. These new additions are already making people stop and focus on something new.

“It’s a big, scary place in the hospital,” Bob Strawser, Executive Director of Mission and Patient Experience at UPMC Altoona, said.

It’s a place where many are afraid to go knowing something is wrong, but not how to fix it, away from home,

“This is a time of stress for families when they come here,” Tim Balconi, President of UPMC Altoona Foundation, said.

But UMPC Altoona is bringing new life and brightness to its hallways: paintings.

“It adds some color. It takes the mind away from the pressures of the moment.” Tim Balconi

The Southern Alleghenies Museum of Art in Altoona worked with the hospital to find just the right pieces, full of color and distractions from what can be a scary situation.

“It sends a message of warm. These types of things can really help to minimize some of that fear and reduce that anxiety and help us to meet our goals,” Strawser said.

There are almost 40 pieces already up in the hospital, and part two of the UPMC-SAMA collaboration should be starting in the new future. The goal is to transform the entire hospital into a place where people feel warmth and comfort, even if they are sick or in pain.