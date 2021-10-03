Local high school takes part in ovarian cancer awareness campaign

Students and faculty at Bishop Carroll High School in Ebensburg sported teal shirts and ribbons for the month of September in order to raise awareness. (Image is courtesy of Dean of Students Jonathan Nagy)

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– While the color pink is used for breast cancer awareness in October, but what about ovarian cancer awareness for September? A local high school is raising awareness for ovarian cancer which is celebrated in September.

Students and faculty at Bishop Carroll High School in Ebensburg sported teal shirts and ribbons for the month of September in order to raise awareness. The school has always recognized October for breast cancer awareness and November for testicular awareness and decided to add September those months as well.

“I am proud of the staff and the student body for doing their part to raise awareness of this terrible disease,” said Bishop Carroll Head of School Mr. Stephen Cotchen. “We hope that our efforts to raise awareness help save lives.”

Teal ribbons have been placed all around outside the school in correspondence with the nationwide ‘Turn the Town Teal‘ campaign sponsored by the Anne Harris Foundation.

Since there is no test for early detection of ovarian cancer, women should be on the lookout for these symptoms since early detection leads to a 90 percent survival rate for five years.

Persistent pelvic and stomach pain

Increased abdominal size/persistent bloating

Ongoing unusual fatigue

Difficulty eating or feeling full quickly

Feeling the need to urinate urgently and often.

For more information about ovarian cancer and Ovarian Cancer Awareness month visit the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance website.