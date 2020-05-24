Local high school senior delivers special graduation present to himself

PHILIPSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — One high school senior, got a “slice” of something “nice” for his graduation gift.

Kyle Taylor is a pizza delivery driver.

A family friend wanted to do something special for his graduation so his family and coworkers got creative and had him deliver a “pizza” to himself.

When he got in the car, he realized the address was his own.

He opened the pizza, and found his graduation gift… A box of money!

“When i opened it i was definitely surprised and happy,” Kyle said.

“The worst part is knowing that he missed out on the last three months of everything fun that they worked for, so when they did this for him here, it was awesome to watch that video, to see him smile and having fun,” his family added.

The note on the inside reads “One can not live on pizza alone… You also need a little dough.”

Kyle has been working at Foxes Pizza in Philipsburg for about a year.

He will be graduating from West Branch High School.