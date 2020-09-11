Local hero remembered for services during 9/11

ASHEVILLE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The family of a local hero remembered his life as they talked about his service during 9/11.

45-year-old Ted Dybus, of Asheville, was a part of a search and rescue team for FEMA during the events of September 11 and was rushed to ground zero to be part of the recovery efforts.

Dybus passed away in February this year due to heart issues, after serving 31 years as a paramedic and volunteer firefighter.

“Ted dedicated his life to EMS, then he went on to NYC to help recover people,” said Nancy Dybus, Ted’s sister, “he was very kind. He would do anything for anybody. He was a very, very special person. He was loved by everybody.”

Dybus also helped in recovery efforts during hurricanes Florence and Katrina.