Local Health Food Store brings New Additions to Altoona

A local health food store in Altoona, Everything Natural Under the Sun has some new additions to help their customers receive a whole health wellness check when they stop in. Many people look for ways to improve their overall health whether that be – working out more or incorporating more fruits and veggies into their diets – but salt therapy is a popular treatment that has been seen popping up in cities nationwide. And Owner, Brenda Montrella decided to bring salt therapy to Altoona because she wants to give back to the community that she grew up in. Our Morgan Koziar went to check out the facility to learn more.

Brenda says there are many benefits utilizing salt therapy. Clients will sit in the salt booth for 10 minutes to receive benefits with:

Health and mood: Research has shown that Himalayan salt crystals emit naturally occurring negative ions that reduce stress and fatigue, while supporting a sense of wellbeing.

Respiratory conditions: Inhaling particles may reduce inflammation and mucus in the lungs, improving respiratory conditions such as asthma, allergies, bronchitis, sinus congestion and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

Skin conditions: Psoriasis, rashes, eczema, acne can also be improved with halotherapy.

For people with colds, flu symptoms, ear infections or other temporary respiratory discomforts, 1 to 8 sessions can be very effective. For chronic respiratory and dermatological conditions such as asthma, bronchitis, sinusitis, allergies, psoriasis, etc., it is strongly recommended to complete 12 to 20 sessions of 15 minutes each, in as short a time period as is feasible.

The salt is infused into the air, so it’s really working as you breathe it in -it’s a crushed salt, that is fine and powder like.

Red Light therapy also claims to have many health benefits – which is why Brenda added that service as well. Brenda says she had to do extensive research on these additions before bringing them into her business. Light therapy has been studied extensively. There’s a wealth of clinical research that shows numerous health benefits. Brenda says there is science and research that back up the health benefits behind light therapy:

Clinically-Proven Health Benefits

• Improved skin tone, clarity, & complexion

• Diminishes age spots, fine lines, & wrinkles

• Stimulates production of collagen and elastin

• Increases blood circulation

• Speeds muscle recovery to boost training & athletic performance

• Reduces joint pain & inflammation

• Speeds healing of wounds & injuries

• Boosts natural melatonin production & promotes healthy sleep

• Increases testosterone production in men

• Enhances mood, cognitive function, & mental clarity

Next Brenda took Morgan into the Infrared Sauna. The infrared sauna delivers warmth and light – it claims to: eliminate toxins, purify your skin, improve sleep patterns, and help you shed pounds.

Everything Natural Under The Sun is located at 3415 Pleasant Valley Blvd. In the Pleasant Valley Shopping Center in Altoona.