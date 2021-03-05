Local Habitat for Humanity chapter finishing construction on new Bellefonte home

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Volunteers with the Greater Centre County Habitat for Humanity chapter are putting finishing touches on a house in Bellefonte, that has been in the works since last August.

Due to the pandemic, the organization reduced the amount of volunteers who are on site to help with the process, instead of having volunteers from all over the county.

The executive director says a typical project nearly 3,000 hours of work, and shared what work they still have left, as their project nears completion.

“We’re getting close to finishing this one, dry wall is done, they’re starting to install flooring, the kitchen is coming together, so in about another month, this project will be finished, so that’s about 7, 8 months that it’ll take us to do this project,” said Stephanie Fost, Executive Director for the Habitat for Humanity of Greater Centre County.

Next week, the organization will launch their “Women’s Build Week,” where they’ll host a virtual round table with construction leaders, who are women.