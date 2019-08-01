Local gym expands into new, bigger location

HOLLIDAYSBURG, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –A local gym in Blair County is moving into a bigger space.

Point of Fitness will open its new location in the Hollidaysburg Plaza on August 12th.

The new gym includes a spin room, two different group-circuit spaces, and even a Ninja Warrior wall.

The owner of the gym, Nicole Estep, said their goal with the expansion is to try to change more lives.

“We turn everybody’s ‘I can’ts’ into ‘I can,’ and that is fundamentally what needs to change is your mind first. Once you start focusing on I can, you will,” she said.

The official grand opening of the gym will be September 9th. During their first week open after the ribbon cutting, they’re offering a special deal on membership and inviting anyone to participate in free classes until the 14th.