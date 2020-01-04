Local groups gather for Anti-War protest in midst of Iran-U.S. tensions

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — In State College, local groups are taking action following recent tensions between Iran and the United States.

Members of CODEPINK, Veterans for Peace, United Antiwar Coalition, among other groups gathered in Downtown State College to protest a potential war in Iran.

More than 80 people showed up to protest today — at times chanting, “What do we want? To stop the war. When do we want it? Now!”

The event was co-organized by Connor Lewis, a local member of the U.S. Labor Against War.

The hope is to get local people to oppose involvement in another war in the Middle East.

We’re told that if things continue to escalate in the Middle East, these groups will continue to protest in State College.