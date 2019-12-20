Local group is awarded a grant

JOHNSTOWN Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County group is getting a nearly $1.4 million grant.

U.S. Representatives Glenn Thompson and John Joyce made the announcement today.

The Johnstown Redevelopment Authority is getting the grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.

The nearly $1.4-million will be used for the Johnstown Urban Industrial Park Connector Street Project.

This includes a new road connecting Iron Street to Johnstown Urban Industrial Park that will create access to ten developable properties next to the East-West U.S Route 22 and the North-South U.S. Route 219.