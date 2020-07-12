Local group gives out food for frontline workers during pandemic, raises money for Central PA Humane Society

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Front-line workers and First Responders who kept the country going during the COVID shutdown, got to chow down yesterday, thanks to a local beard club.

The Mad Viking Beard and Mustache Club of Altoona cooked up and gave away pulled pork sandwiches for the two groups.

More than 100 people came out for the take-out meal which included potato salad and macaroni and cheese.

The food was free for frontline workers and first responders, while others could enjoy the meal for a five dollar donation, which was then given to the Central PA Humane Society.

“Anything we can do to give back to the community, the humane society, the Central PA Humane Society and anybody that needs assistance or anything of that sorts, we’re kind of like a backbone to kind of just keep everything going and help out where it’s needed,” said Justin Romanic, President of the Mad Viking Beard and Mustache Club of Altoona.

Club president Justin Romanic says their main goal is family, community, and charity.