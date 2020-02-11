Local group encourages community to brainstorm

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Summers on Allen team will host two community brainstorm sessions to encourage innovative and creative use of its pedestrian plaza.

Summers on Allen is a project that will transform the 100 block of Allen Street from May 11 to July 3 into an inviting and engaging plaza with seating, landscaping, kids play area, small performance stage, and much more.

The sessions will be held on Saturday, February, 15 at the New Leaf Initiative on South Allen Street and Tuesday, February 18, at Dots Downtown on East Beaver Avenue.

“We want to hear directly from the community about what would bring them downtown this summer, we’re looking for fun ideas and people who can help make them happen.” Brad Groznik: Project Leader

If you are unable to make the sessions, but would still like to submit ideas, you can send them to summersonallen@gmail.com.