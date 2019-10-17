Local group continues efforts to fight deadly disease.

TYRONE, Pa. (WTAJ) — For more than 30 years, a service club, with many members in our region, has driven the effort to eradicate polio.

Polio is a paralyzing and potentially fatal disease that can cause total paralysis. It’s not curable, but can be prevented by a vaccine. It’s been eradicated in the United States, but still threatens children in other countries.

Kelly Wike, who’s from Tyrone, is among those in Rotary, who’ve traveled to countries like India to administer the polio vaccine.

“Polio is only a plane ride away. If the wrong person who has the virus, gets on a plane and comes over here, it can start up again, just like the measles did,” Wike said.

Thursday, October 24 is World Polio Day. Texas Roadhouse in Altoona will donate ten percent of its proceeds from food sales on that day, to the Rotary’s effort to fight polio.