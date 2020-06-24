Local girl uses birthday wish to give back to law enforcement

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A special birthday party was held at the State Police Barracks in Hollidaysburg after a young girl made it her wish to give back to those who serve the community.

Just before her 10th birthday, Lily Briggs had a serious conversation with her mom, Amber.

“She actually had come to me and she was asking a lot of questions about what was going on in the world, why people were angry, why people were protesting and why protests were getting dangerous,” Amber Briggs said.

They sat down and went through the Bible, finding passages that talk about the importance of police, and created a sign.

“We put them in her own words so that they made sense to anyone so that was important to her that she could share that message with anyone her that wold be open to seeing it,” Briggs said.

And instead of presents, Lily asked for help.

“I think the state police weren’t appreciate enough during these crazy times so I decided I would have my friends bring me donations for my birthday,” Lily said.

When she and her family brought the donations to the Troop G Barracks on Wednesday, State Police wanted to make her visit special.

“It’s an amazing act of kindness from such a young age, and it’s only appropriate that we send her off with the proper thank you today,” Trooper Christopher Fox said.

Lily explored the barracks, including checking out and interview room. She also hopped in the pilot’s seat of a State Police chopper. Then, she visited her local police department in Bellwood to spread kindness and appreciation for their work.

“She has always been empathetic to other people, and she always could feel how other people felt, and I think that that will last, it’s a lesson that will last a lifetime for her,” Lily’s mom said.

Briggs went on to say she wasn’t entirely surprised when her daughter said she wanted to do this. A few years ago, Lily’s her classmates voted her “Most likely to do the right thing even when no one was looking.”