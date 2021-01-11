Local Girl Scouts begin selling cookies, adapt to changes

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Girl Scout cookies are officially on sale in our area, but the way you get your cookies this year might look a little bit different. Our Morgan Koziar caught up with a local troop to see how they’re adapting, and bringing people sweets treats along the way.

It’s that time of the year again, the time when you see Girl Scouts selling cookies to raise money for their troops.

“I like the look on people’s faces when they say, ‘there’s girl scout cookies — yay!!’ Camille Krug, the most senior girl scout in troop #46423 says.

But like a lot of things, the way the cookies are sold might look a bit different.

“If you can find a small business, sometimes they’ll let you do a drive by at their shop or you can do delivery where someone orders online and you bring their cookies to them,” says Girl Scout, Marrah Mapes.

Whether it’s through drive-by booth or delivery, troop #46423 is making sure you can still get your hands on some cookies — safely.

“You can look on the Girl Scouts website it’s gswpa.org and it will have a cookie locator on their where you can see where cookies are sold locally,” says cadet leader, Stephanie Krug.

The girls have had to miss out on some things due to the pandemic…

“We get to do all sorts of crafts with our friends and we also get to sell cookies which is really fun. I love to learn leadership, and be in nature,” says Girl Scout, Lydia Krug.

They won’t miss out on delivering their famous treats —- something they know a thing or two about. “You just ask them what type of cookies they like, be kind and always give them the change,” says Lydia.

For more information on how you can order cookies from Girl Scout Troop #46423 contact girlscouttroop46423@gmail.com.