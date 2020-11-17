Local Gift Shop to Host Holiday Open House to kick off Christmas Season

Philipsburg, Pa. — In the hills of Centre county sits a large, unique barn that is home to gifts, furniture and decor galore — Conklin’s Corner & Antique Gift Barn. The owner of the shop, Terri Conklin says this is their busy season, but it’s a labor of love and she enjoys finding items that every customer will love.

The facility also has a wine shop that is home to over 40 varieties of ‘Buddy Boy’ wine. Customers can enjoy samples, wine slushies, and wine accessories that make great gifts. Owner, Terri Conklin works hard to chose local made products and features customer favorites like pickled vegetables, mixes, jellies, spreads, and salad dressings.

One of the biggest highlights of the store is the 2nd floor that is filled with Christmas decorations. There are several themes like cardinals, snowmen, gnomes, santas, ornaments, the grinch, elf on a shelf, and so much more.

Conklin’s also has a wide selection of furniture, many pieces are Amish made. Each room and floor in the barn has it’s own unique feel, but is filled to the brim with timeless pieces and gifts for anyone. Conklin’s is having an open house event on the weekend of November 21st & 22nd. Conklin’s Corner is located at 670 Tyrone Pike in Philipsburg.