Local gamers support Children’s Miracle Network

ALTOONA Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend, gamers across the area are gathering in Altoona to support the Children’s Miracle Network.

A group of local gamers called the Gearbox Union is holding an ‘Extra Life Game Day’.

Extra Life is a national program the encourages people to play everything from tabletop board games to video games.

The money raised will help facilities throughout Geisinger Health System purchase pediatric equipment, programs, and services.

The event will be held at 201 Cayuga Avenue on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.