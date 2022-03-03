ROARING SPRING, BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A flower farm in Blair County is hoping to grow an idea nationwide to help a country in dire need.

For a $5 donation, Sunhearth Flowers in Roaring Spring will send you a packet of sunflower seeds. All the money they raised will go to Razom Ukraine, which means together Ukraine. The organization is currently arranging efforts to provide medical and emergency supplies to the Ukrainian people.

The sunflower is the national flower of Ukraine and the country is also the leading producer of sunflower products in the world. The owner of Sunhearth Flowers Kelsey Whitlock said she wanted to do something to help make a difference.

“My great grandparents actually immigrated to the U.S. from Ukraine and they settled in Pennsylvania,” Whitlock said. “They were wonderful believers in America and democracy and just very inspiring overall. I wanted to do something to honor them and I felt connected to this conflict that is going on.”

So far they have donated more than 100 packets of sunflower seeds to 21 different states. The goal is to send out 10,000 seeds to all 50 states.

You can order a packet of seeds on their website under the tab #sunflowersforukraine.