Local fish fry Fridays

(WTAJ) — Now that Lenten season is here, we’ve compiled a list of local fish fries in the following counties that take place every Friday.

If you know of a fish fry that is not on this list, please submit a forum to our directory so that we can keep this list as up-to-date as possible. Also note that some of the places below are take-out, drive-through or phone orders only, so be sure to check ahead of time.

Bedford County:

Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company | Imler | 4 p.m. until sold out

Blair County:

Pheonix Volunteer Fire Department Station Station 10 | Hollidaysburg | 4 to 7 p.m.

Saint Patrick Catholic School | Newry | 4 p.m. until sold out

Excelsior Fire Department | Bellwood | 4 to 7 p.m.

Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament | Altoona | 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

St. Therese of the Child Jesus | 4 to 7 p.m.

The Knickerbocker Tavern | Altoona | 4 to 10 p.m.

Second Avenue United Methodist Church | Altoona | 4:30 to 6 p.m.

Cambria County:

New Germany Grove Hall | Summerhill | 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Adams Township Fire Department | Saint Michael | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Solomon Run Fireman’s Club | Richland | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.

Queen of Peace Church | Patton | 4 to 7 p.m.

Conemaugh Township Fire Department | Tire Hill | 4 to 7 p.m.

Holy Family Catholic Church | Portage | 4 to 6 p.m.

Loretto American Legion | Loretto | 5:30 to 9 p.m.

Saint Francis of Assisi | Johnstown | 2 to 6 p.m.

Cameron County:

Cameron County Vets Club | Emporium | Call (814) 486-3078

Centre County:

Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School | Bellefonte | 4 to 7 p.m.

Clearfield County:

Ramey Fire Company | Ramey | 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Columbia Fire Company | Osceola Mills | 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Elk County:

St. Joseph Church | Force | noon to 6:30 p.m.

Huntingdon County:

Trough Creek Valley Fire Department | Cassville | 4 to 6:30 p.m.

Jefferson County:

Falls Creek Eagles | Falls Creek | 3:30 to 7 p.m.

Somerset County:

To be announced.