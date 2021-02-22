Local fish fry Fridays

(WTAJ) — Now that Lenten season is here, we’ve compiled a list of local fish fries in the following counties that take place every Friday.
If you know of a fish fry that is not on this list, please submit a forum to our directory so that we can keep this list as up-to-date as possible. Also note that some of the places below are take-out, drive-through or phone orders only, so be sure to check ahead of time.
Bedford County:
Imler Area Volunteer Fire Company | Imler | 4 p.m. until sold out
Blair County:
Pheonix Volunteer Fire Department Station Station 10 | Hollidaysburg | 4 to 7 p.m.
Saint Patrick Catholic School | Newry | 4 p.m. until sold out
Excelsior Fire Department | Bellwood | 4 to 7 p.m.
Cathedral of the Blessed Sacrament | Altoona | 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
St. Therese of the Child Jesus | 4 to 7 p.m.
The Knickerbocker Tavern | Altoona | 4 to 10 p.m.
Second Avenue United Methodist Church | Altoona | 4:30 to 6 p.m.
Cambria County:
New Germany Grove Hall | Summerhill | 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Adams Township Fire Department | Saint Michael | 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Solomon Run Fireman’s Club | Richland | 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 3 to 7 p.m.
Queen of Peace Church | Patton | 4 to 7 p.m.
Conemaugh Township Fire Department | Tire Hill | 4 to 7 p.m.
Holy Family Catholic Church | Portage | 4 to 6 p.m.
Loretto American Legion | Loretto | 5:30 to 9 p.m.
Saint Francis of Assisi | Johnstown | 2 to 6 p.m.
Cameron County:
Cameron County Vets Club | Emporium | Call (814) 486-3078
Centre County:
Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School | Bellefonte | 4 to 7 p.m.
Clearfield County:
Ramey Fire Company | Ramey | 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
Columbia Fire Company | Osceola Mills | 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Elk County:
St. Joseph Church | Force | noon to 6:30 p.m.
Huntingdon County:
Trough Creek Valley Fire Department | Cassville | 4 to 6:30 p.m.
Jefferson County:
Falls Creek Eagles | Falls Creek | 3:30 to 7 p.m.
Somerset County:
To be announced.