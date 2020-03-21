Local first responders receive protective wear

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — In Blair County, a shipment of personal protectant equipment arrived at the 911 center in Altoona this afternoon.

Multiple boxes of gloves, head covers, and masks were dropped off.

This gear will be worn by first responders who will be testing for the coronavirus.

Director of EMA of Blair County Mark Taylor says emergency medical services will be the first group to get this gear.

“They go into situations where they don’t know whether someone could have a disease or not if you would have that instance where that ambulance crew would have to be quarantined because of their contact, that would take that ambulance service down, so it’s very very important that we keep as many as our first responders working and knowing what they need to do to take care of all emergencies in Blair County,” said Mark Taylor: Blair County EMA Director.

EMA responders were thankful for the supplies.