Local First Responders play in Jaffa Shrine Basketball Bonanza to benefit Shriners’ Hospital

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Altoona police and firefighters converged on the Jaffa Shrine last night. But they weren’t there for official business.

They were there to play ball at a jaffa shrine basketball bonanza, with all proceeds going to shriners’ hospitals.

This year, the first responders brought their annual Guns versus Hoses rivalry inside from the football field to the basketball court.

There were some serious bragging rights on the table.

Both sides agreed it was a great opportunity to raise money to help children.

The event included games by Altoona and Bishop Guilfoyle alumni teams.