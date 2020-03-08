Local first responders go through incident training, brush up on skills

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Blair County’s emergency responders are spending part of the weekend brushing up on their skills for dealing with disasters and incidents such as train derailments and large structure fires.

EMS, firefighters and other volunteers are taking Incident Command System training or “ICS.”

The course teaches emergency strategies and tactics for dealing with larger incidents.

“There are all these roles involved in the incident command system. There is a lot more training that can be done but this gives everybody a strong foundation and understanding of how the operation would go,” David Lynch, the Assistant Chief of Lakemont Fire Company said.

David lynch says the last major incident in the area was the Smith Transport Warehouse fire in 1994.