Local fire & rescue receives $10k grant from logistics company

CRESSON, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Keystone Regional Fire & Rescue Department (formerly the Cresson and Lilly Volunteer Fire Departments) accepted a grant in the amount of $10,000 from Energy Transfer, which aided in the purchase of emergency radios to enhance the department’s communications capabilities.

Energy Transfer is one of the largest and most diversified energy logistics companies in the country, with approximately 3,000 miles of pipeline infrastructure and gathering systems located in Pennsylvania.

“This grant will help us make much-needed upgrades to our communications system, which is a huge expenditure, especially after losing revenue due to the pandemic,” said Keystone Regional Fire & Rescue President David Henry Fulton. “Emergency responders in Cambria County have unfortunately experienced ongoing radio issues, and Energy Transfer is helping us take a big step in enhancing our equipment to better protect our community.”

The Energy Transfer First Responder Fund provides grants to help further the primary mission of first responder organizations, including local fire departments; emergency medical services; county emergency management agencies; county, regional and local police departments; and other eligible agencies. Grants are determined based on a competitive application and review process, and written applications are accepted on a rolling basis for the following cycle.

“We are well aware of the financial challenges that many first responders face because of rising equipment costs and increasingly stringent standards, and that’s before factoring in a pandemic,” said Chris Koop, Lead Specialist, Public Affairs at Energy Transfer. “We are proud to work alongside Keystone Regional Fire & Rescue and to have the ability to provide this grant. We look forward to continuing our partnership and support for the community.”