RICHLAND TOWNSHIP, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Local fire departments are looking for volunteers, but in more areas than you may think.

“It’s a statewide problem across the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. We’re all-volunteer fire organizations and in desperate need of help,” says Bob Heffelfinger, Deputy Fire Chief for Richland Township.

A lack of volunteers is a common problem and why many fire departments are reaching out to the community for help. Heffelfinger says his department like most, are looking for all kinds of help, not just on the front line.

“They don’t see themselves as being involved with the fire department because maybe they’re not ready to ride firetrucks but my goodness we all could use their help in the administrative effects.”

On the administrative side, he says they are looking for volunteer accountants and attorneys. Many departments are also seeking help with fundraising efforts.

“We always need people who are willing to come here and spend the time and the labor to make that money, to sustain the fire department’s abilities to serve the community.”

When it comes to helping in the community, Heffelfinger says it’s a rewarding job.

“You really truly understand the satisfaction of being there and helping people. If you’ve ever had the desire for that, I encourage you to at least visit your local fire department, talk to those folks and see if there’s a good fit for you within that organization.”

The Richland Township Fire Department offers state-recognized training, every Tuesday from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m. This training is required to be out in the field at the emergency response level.