CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The City of Johnstown Fire Department and JARI have partnered to offer a 5-month long EMT training program.

The program is for unemployed, underemployed and returning veterans. The training will be conducted at Conemaugh School of EMS which will provide necessary needed training to obtain employment in EMS or hospital-based settings.

The 5-month training program is open to residents of Cambria County who meet the listed criteria:

Status is unemployed, underemployed, or returning veteran

Must reside in the following areas: City of Johnstown or Cambria County

Must obtain a background check ($22 and is the participant responsibility)

Must register with CareerLink system

Must attend the orientation

Must complete a minimum of 4 hours of community service once the course is completed

If a participant is a no-show or exhibits chronic absenteeism, they will be required to reimburse tuition funds to JARI.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

The program is scheduled to start on August 22. If interested in applying for this program please contact Debi Balog, Director of Workforce Development via email at dbalog@jari.com or 814-262-8366 or 814-262-8369. This is on a first come first serve basis.