Local fire department fundraising safely to keep its operations running

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A local fire station is doing its best to keep fundraising safely during the pandemic so that it can keep its operations running.

The Freedom Township Fire Department hosts a dinner on the second Sunday of every month.

These monthly dinners are one of the many fundraisers the station has done in the past to help pay the bills, but during the pandemic, the president of the Freedom Township Fire Department, Matt May said their funds have been way down.

“In a month’s time just in fundraisers and banquet rentals here at our facility we normally are somewhere between 12 to 15 thousand dollars a month income and right now we are down to 3 to 5 thousand a month so it has definitely taken a toll,” May said.

With most of their fundraisers being canceled…

“My calendar is normally pretty full at this point, but there is nothing on the books right now,” May said.

The fire chief, Ron Henry, is putting stress on the department to be able to keep everything running.

“It costs a lot of money just the fire department itself, but you got equipment expenses, fuel if anything breaks down you got to pay to have it fixed so we are kind of limited to what we can do and how we can do things,” Henry said.

To keep money coming in and follow pandemic guidelines, the fire department changed what used to be a traditional sit-down dinner to a takeout and drive-through option only.

They sold out of their roast beef dinner Sunday afternoon.

Henry encourages communities everywhere to keep supporting their local stations through these hard times.

Besides the department’s monthly dinner, you can support the Freedom Township Fire Department by donating to their community fund drive.

“The fire department greatly appreciates what you can give,” Henry said.

They are looking to send letters out by mid-march.