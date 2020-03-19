Local fire company offering delivery

OSCEOLA MILLS, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Columbia Fire Company is receiving $2,000 to prepare for the spread of Covid-19.

Funds will be used to buy medical supplies to combat coronavirus.

Firefighters will also be delivering groceries and prescriptions to senior citizens and anyone who is choosing to self-quarantine.

Volunteers are just happy to help.

“When everything came out Monday, we had an emergency meeting and decided that we would try to help people around town. They are what makes the fire company turn, and they are who support us. And in times like this, we want to try and help them so that way they can have minimal exposure,” said Adam Barnett: President, Columbia Fire Company.

Residents can pay with cash or check for deliveries.

The money will be given back to those who paid when goods are dropped off.

Anyone within 5 miles of Osceola mills can contact the fire station between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. from Monday to Saturday for delivery services.